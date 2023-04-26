"Players go for the big shots when a couple of sensible, less risky shots can win the game" - Sunil Gavaskar on LSG's botched run chase against GT 

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has lamented the mentality of present-day players during run chases as well as their shot selection. While there have been several successful run-chase attempts in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, some franchises have not been able to cope with the pressure.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recently failed to chase down a modest 136-run target against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home. The KL Rahul-led side required only 30 runs off the last five overs with eight wickets in hand. Instead of comfortably securing the win, LSG imploded and fell short of the target by seven runs.

Noting that players tend to go for glory shots in a bid to be a hero or prioritize net run rate instead of points, Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar:

"Whether it is pressure or the urge to be a hero, players go for the big shots when a couple of sensible, less risky shots can win the game. Sure, the net run-rate is important to be aware of, but the first priority always has to be to win the match and get the points."

Even in LSG's one-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier in the season, Ayush Badoni lost his wicket while trying to play a fancy ramp shot, when only seven runs were required off seven deliveries.

"This is where the so-called big hitters are supposed to earn the mega bucks" - Sunil Gavaskar

LSG failed to close out the run chase despite having a well-settled KL Rahul at the crease along with accomplished hitters such as Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran in their ranks.

Stoinis was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the final over while Pooran struggled during his time at the crease and scored just one run off seven deliveries.

Opining that power hitters often fail to close out the game, Gavaskar wrote:

"This is where the so-called big hitters are supposed to earn the mega bucks they are given. On most occasions, they flatter to deceive with the odd six or two but unable to take their team over the finish line."

What is the ideal way for teams to approach tricky run chases? Let us know what you think.

