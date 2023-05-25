"Playing football in cricket"- Fans erupt as Akash Madhwal's sensational fifer helped MI destroy LSG in IPL 2023 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Akash Madhwal produced his best bowling performance in the IPL 2023 Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday (May 24). He thus helped his team get to the next phase, Qualifier 2.

Madhwal ended up with incredible figures of 5/5 as he completely dismantled the Lucknow batting line-up. It was his bowling that helped Mumbai clinch victory with a massive margin of 81 runs.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Mumbai Indians unearth another gem in Madhwal. Many credited him for stepping up when MI had massive injury issues. Here are some of the reactions:

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 . Congratulations 🏾 What a spell from Akash Madhwal. Congratulations @mipaltan , great win What a spell from Akash Madhwal🔥🔥🔥. Congratulations @mipaltan, great win 🙌🏾

Mukesh Srivastwa @marvelousmukesh It's not a football scorecard. What a performance by Akash Madhwal It's not a football scorecard. What a performance by Akash Madhwal 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/edwVWXmgQy

Atul Tiwari @iTiwariAtul



Akash Madhwal, what a find of Mumbai Indians.



#MIvsLSG The go to man of Rohit Sharma this season.Akash Madhwal, what a find of Mumbai Indians. @mipaltan The go to man of Rohit Sharma this season.Akash Madhwal, what a find of Mumbai Indians. @mipaltan 🫡💥#MIvsLSG https://t.co/Dlx2QMpfNy

Sagar @sagarcasm Akash Madhwal has bowled so many dot balls that BCCI will need to plant a jungle thicker than Anil Kapoor's chest hair Akash Madhwal has bowled so many dot balls that BCCI will need to plant a jungle thicker than Anil Kapoor's chest hair https://t.co/HzFHopdyEZ

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45



Akash Madhwal ‍♂️ Mumbai Indians don't buy big players, they make big playersAkash Madhwal‍♂️ Mumbai Indians don't buy big players, they make big players 💙Akash Madhwal 🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/1NcSQbXdo5

Anshika👩🏻‍⚕️⛹🏻‍♀️ @anshuu23 🏻 You're perfect boyy , Soooooo happyyyy Akash madhwal playing football in cricketYou're perfect boyy , Soooooo happyyyy Akash madhwal playing football in cricket 😭🙌🏻💙 You're perfect boyy , Soooooo happyyyy 💗 https://t.co/yXT2Bu8zZf

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Akash madhwal what spell boy Akash madhwal what spell boy 👏

Prasanna @prasannalara Prasanna @prasannalara MI have already got 2 stars for future. Wadhera and Madhwal. MI have already got 2 stars for future. Wadhera and Madhwal. Two unknown uncapped players turning the heat on today - Madhwal and Wadhera that is proper talent scouting for you and that’s the reason MI is where they are. twitter.com/prasannalara/s… Two unknown uncapped players turning the heat on today - Madhwal and Wadhera that is proper talent scouting for you and that’s the reason MI is where they are. twitter.com/prasannalara/s…

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



The saviour of Mumbai Indians Akash Madhwal in first 11 balls : 0,0,0,2,W,0,0,0,0,W,WThe saviour of Mumbai Indians Akash Madhwal in first 11 balls : 0,0,0,2,W,0,0,0,0,W,WThe saviour of Mumbai Indians 💙 https://t.co/a70oytPUbL

Asha @ashaa_45 Your Rohit Bhai will be so proud of you Akash Madhwal Your Rohit Bhai will be so proud of you Akash Madhwal 💙 https://t.co/o54D3VzEOI

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrustappen33 000WW1



No matter what happens, Akash Madhwal should get this tattooed! What did you just do? You freakin genius 000WW1No matter what happens, Akash Madhwal should get this tattooed! What did you just do? You freakin genius

Akash Madhwal's double strike proved to be the defining moment of the game

MI seemed to have set a daunting target of 183 for LSG and started brilliantly, picking up two quick wickets. But then, it was Marcus Stoinis who began the counter-attack and threatened to take the game away from Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma then turned to Akash Madhwal in the 10th over and he produced something magical that arguably broke the back of LSG's batting. Madhwal dismissed Ayush Badoni and also sent the dangerous Nicholas Pooran packing for a golden duck.

Pooran's wicket really pushed LSG back and as many as three run-outs further proved just how rattled the chasing team were. MI's morale would arguably be at an all-time high as they march to Ahmedabad to face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 26.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, N Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff

Substitutes: Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrier

Lucknow Super Giants: Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

Substitutes: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra

Poll : 0 votes