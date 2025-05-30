  • home icon
  PM Narendra Modi meets Vaibhav Suryavanshi & family after sensational IPL 2025 season [In Pictures]

PM Narendra Modi meets Vaibhav Suryavanshi & family after sensational IPL 2025 season [In Pictures]

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 30, 2025 16:37 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action for RR in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi met star Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family after his sensational IPL 2025 season. The 14-year-old made his mark with an impressive debut season.

Narendra Modi met Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family at the Patna Airport. The Prime Minister himself put up pictures of the meeting on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

In the pictures, Narendra Modi can be seen greeting Suryavanshi and also interacting with his parents. He also wished the teenager the best for the future.

"At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," the caption read.
Here is the X post by Narendra Modi:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is in India's U19 squad for England tour after a successful IPL 2025 season

Acquired for ₹1.1 crore by RR during the IPL 2025 mega auction, Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed his talent for the whole world with a breathtaking campaign.

The left-hander, opening the batting for Rajasthan, scored 252 runs from seven matches at an average of 36 and a strike-rate of 206.55. He also slammed a hundred and a fifty. Following his IPL heroics, the youngster has been included in India's U19 squad for the England tour as well.

The series will begin on June 27 this year, with India U19 and England U19 set to play five youth ODIs and two multi-day matches.

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohamed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh.

Suryavanshi has played five first-class and six List-A matches in his short career so far.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
