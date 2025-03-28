Priest performs puja with Rohit Sharma’s picture during IPL 2025; video goes viral [Watch]

A priest was recently seen performing puja with Rohit Sharma's picture during the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL 2025). The Indian captain recently took the field for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (March 23).

Ad

Rohit, however, had a forgettable outing as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the first innings and did not field in the second innings after being replaced by Impact Player Vignesh Puthur. Mumbai Indians also lost the match by four wickets, beginning their tournament on a dismal note.

Rohit Sharma and the MI contingent are now in Ahmedabad, preparing for their next IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the match on Saturday (March 29).

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the game, a video of a priest doing puja with Rohit Sharma's picture has gone viral online, amassing more than 3000 views and getting hundreds of likes on X (formerly Twitter).

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If anyone doesn't perform, you say drop Rohit Sharma, drop Virat Kohli"- Yograj Singh gives his views on how to back quality players

Former Indian cricketer and Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, recently claimed that he would not drop quality players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after just a few failures if given the chance to coach the Indian team. He would rather work with them to help them overcome tough times.

Ad

Speaking on Taruwar Kohli's YouTube Podcast, Yograj Singh said:

"If anyone doesn't perform, you say drop Rohit Sharma, drop Virat Kohli. Why drop anyone? They are going through a bad phase; help them out, and assist them. I'd say come on boys, I'm with you. Let's play Ranji; let's do some practice. Rohit, let's run 20 km and do training. Nobody's willing to do that. Everyone's like, get them out. "

Ad

He continued:

"They aren't someone you send out, they are guys whom you look after, take care of. I love them like my own, never differentiated between them and Yuvraj Singh. Even with MS Dhoni, for instance. I consider him like my son, but what's wrong is wrong"

Right-arm pacer Yograj Singh played six ODIs and one Test for India. He picked up four wickets in his brief ODI career and scalped one wicket in his only match in the Test format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback