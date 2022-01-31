[Watch]: Rashid Khan performs Allu Arjun's hook step from 'Srivalli' with Lahore Qalandars teammate Haris Rauf 

Star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan seems to be swept by 'Pushpa' fever, much like many other cricket stars. After enacting a viral dialogue from the Allu Arjun-starer, the talented bowler has now posted a reel where he can be seen dancing to the tunes of the 'Srivalli' song.

The 23-year-old performed the hook step of the widely popular song alongside Lahore Qalandars teammate Haris Rauf. The crafty spinner shared the video of the same on his social media handles earlier today. Khan captioned the post:

"No glasses but still ok going on with Trend 😂😂😂 Laka Da Mar 🐍 @harisraufofficial."

Khan is currently part of the Lahore Qalandars squad in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022). With two points to their name, the side are currently fourth in the PSL 2022 points table.

His earlier 'Pushpa' reel received a big thumbs up from fans and went viral on social media. Australia's swashbuckling batter David Warner also reacted to the same by cheekily asking Khan to stop copying him.

Warner posted:

"Haha stop copying me 😂😂😂😂."

Rashid Khan to play for Ahmedabad in IPL 2022

While Rashid Khan is one of the top attractions in the cash-rich league, he was surprisingly not retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 10-franchise Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) auction.

The newly-introduced Ahmedabad franchise has roped in the star bowler for the upcoming season. They named Khan as one of their three draft picks along with Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill.

Khan will pocket a handsome salary of INR 15 crores to represent the Hardik Pandya-led side in the forthcoming edition of the Indian T20 extravaganza. He has bagged 93 wickets from 76 IPL matches so far at a brilliant economy rate of 6.33.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar