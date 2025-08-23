Punjab Kings star doesn’t name Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among favourite cricketers in rapid fire session after IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh went against the grain by mentioning neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma when asked to pick his favorite cricketers. He instead went for former batting all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag as his two favorite cricketers (via Crictracker). The duo helped India win two ICC titles - the 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups in their illustrious careers.

Yuvraj was the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph at home. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran has been touted by some as a potential successor to Sehwag in terms of his attacking batting style.

The 25-year-old had high praise for both former Indian cricketers in the same interview, saying:

"Yuvi paji has played a big role in my career. I always talk to him like a brother and not like a player. He knows very well on what exact things we’ve to work on. On weekly basis, I get to speak with him. He has supported me a lot."

He continued:

"When I started playing cricket, I used to watch Sehwag’s batting a lot on YouTube. I used to play a lot of attacking cricket. My coach used to say that my batting style resembles Sehwag’s. I like his batting a lot. If I get a chance, I would love to meet him and practice with him."

Prabhsimran has played seven seasons in the IPL thus far, scoring 1,305 runs at an average of 25.58 and a strike rate of 151.92 in 51 games.

Prabhsimran Singh chooses between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Prabhsimran Singh had the challenging task of picking between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as his batting partner in the rapid-fire session. The PBKS opener went with Kohli as his choice over the current Team India ODI skipper.

Prabhsimran also chose Jasprit Bumrah as the toughest bowler to face in the IPL, while suggesting the league continues with the Impact Player rule. Furthermore, the youngster picked four Indian batters who play the straight drive, cover drive, pull, and the scoop the best.

While Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli took the honors for the straight and cover drives, Prabhsimran picked Rohit for the pull and Suryakumar Yadav for the scoop shot.

