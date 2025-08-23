  • home icon
Punjab Kings star doesn't name Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among favourite cricketers in rapid fire session after IPL 2025

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Aug 23, 2025 13:45 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma recently helped India win the 2025 Champions Trophy [Credit: Getty]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh went against the grain by mentioning neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma when asked to pick his favorite cricketers. He instead went for former batting all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag as his two favorite cricketers (via Crictracker). The duo helped India win two ICC titles - the 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups in their illustrious careers.

Yuvraj was the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph at home. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran has been touted by some as a potential successor to Sehwag in terms of his attacking batting style.

The 25-year-old had high praise for both former Indian cricketers in the same interview, saying:

"Yuvi paji has played a big role in my career. I always talk to him like a brother and not like a player. He knows very well on what exact things we’ve to work on. On weekly basis, I get to speak with him. He has supported me a lot."
He continued:

"When I started playing cricket, I used to watch Sehwag’s batting a lot on YouTube. I used to play a lot of attacking cricket. My coach used to say that my batting style resembles Sehwag’s. I like his batting a lot. If I get a chance, I would love to meet him and practice with him."
Prabhsimran has played seven seasons in the IPL thus far, scoring 1,305 runs at an average of 25.58 and a strike rate of 151.92 in 51 games.

Prabhsimran Singh chooses between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Prabhsimran Singh had the challenging task of picking between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as his batting partner in the rapid-fire session. The PBKS opener went with Kohli as his choice over the current Team India ODI skipper.

Prabhsimran also chose Jasprit Bumrah as the toughest bowler to face in the IPL, while suggesting the league continues with the Impact Player rule. Furthermore, the youngster picked four Indian batters who play the straight drive, cover drive, pull, and the scoop the best.

While Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli took the honors for the straight and cover drives, Prabhsimran picked Rohit for the pull and Suryakumar Yadav for the scoop shot.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

