Punjab Kings star releases own song amid IPL 2025 playoffs [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Harpreet Brar dropped a new track amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) playoffs. The 29-year-old lent his voice to the song 'Alpha', and also featured in the music video.
Brar released the Punjabi song on his YouTube channel on Thursday, May 29. The number is also available on all major audio streaming platforms. Fans showered the music video with love, and at the time of writing, it has garnered close to 20,000 likes on YouTube.
Announcing the release of his song, Brar wrote on Instagram:
It is worth mentioning that Brar has shown his singing skills in the past as well. The other songs sung by the left-arm spinner include 'Viah Di Treek' and 'Jatt Jammeya'.
On the cricketing front, Brar was resigned by Punjab Kings for ₹1.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He has picked up 10 wickets across seven outings at an economy rate of 8.63 so far this season.
Punjab Kings batters meekly surrender in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings emerged as the team to beat in the league stage of IPL 2025. They finished as the table-toppers, with 19 points from 14 fixtures.
However, they were subjected to total annihilation in the crucial Qualifier 1 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29.
After being put to bat first, Punjab were bundled out for a paltry score of 101. Marcus Stoinis was the only batter to cross the 20-run mark, finishing with 26 runs off 17 balls.
Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma bowled fantastic spells, bagging three wickets each. Bengaluru chased the modest target in just 10 overs to clinch a dominant eight-wicket win.
Phil Salt played a blistering knock, notching up his fourth half-century of the edition. The keeper-batter remained unbeaten on 56 from 27 deliveries. With the victory, Bengaluru qualified for the final for the first time since 2016.
Punjab, on the other hand, will now compete in the Qualifier 2 for a place in the summit clash. They will take on the winner of the Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.
