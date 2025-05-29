"Punjab ko harake phir Ahmedabad nikalna hai" - RCB youngster's confident claim during Instagram live chat ahead of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 vs PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Swastik Chikara seems confident about his team's chances of advancing into the IPL 2025 final. The Bengaluru-based side is set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29.

Chikara conducted a live session on his Instagram account ahead of the crucial encounter, during which the 20-year-old predicted a one-sided win for Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.

Furthermore, on being asked why he was wearing sunglasses, he replied that he needed to travel to Ahmedabad after beating PBKS. Chikara said:

"Jeetegi bhai Jeetegi RCB, likhwa lo. Ek tarfa jeet rahi hai RCB. (RCB will win for sure, take it in writing) [After he was asked where was he going after wearing fancy sunglasses] Punjab ko harane. Punjab ko harake phir Ahmedabad zara Ahmedabad jaana hai mujhe. Ahmedabad mein system hai apna, tension mat lo. Bhai, kal Punjab ko harake phir Ahmedabad nikalna hai. (I'm going to beat Punjab. I have to go to Ahmedabad after beating Punjab. My system is there in Ahmedabad, don't worry.)"

It is worth mentioning that Chikara is yet to make his Bengaluru debut. The swashbuckling batter was signed by the franchise at his base price of ₹30 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"Dimaag khaata rehta hai hamesha" - Virat Kohli and Swastik Chikara involved in fun banter after RCB's 6-wicket win over LSG

Bengaluru secured a stunning six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27, to seal a top-two finish. They scripted their highest run chase in the league, going past the 228-run target in 18.4 overs.

Following the match, Swastik Chikara approached Virat Kohli for a selfie. The former Bengaluru skipper joked about how the youngster keeps on annoying him.

Kohli was heard saying in a video posted by the franchise:

"Dimaag khaata rehta hai hamesha (He keeps on annoying me)."

Chikara eventually succeeded in clicking a picture with Kohli and shared it on Instagram with the caption:

"King mode, up close. ⚡"

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is set to play in Qualifier 1 of IPL for the first time since 2016.

