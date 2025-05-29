"Punjab ko harake phir Ahmedabad nikalna hai" - RCB youngster's confident claim during Instagram live chat ahead of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 vs PBKS

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 29, 2025 13:30 IST
Swastik Chikara during an IPL 2025 practice session. (Pic: Instagram/swastikchikara_3).
Swastik Chikara during an IPL 2025 practice session. (Pic: Instagram/swastikchikara_3).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Swastik Chikara seems confident about his team's chances of advancing into the IPL 2025 final. The Bengaluru-based side is set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29.

Chikara conducted a live session on his Instagram account ahead of the crucial encounter, during which the 20-year-old predicted a one-sided win for Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.

Furthermore, on being asked why he was wearing sunglasses, he replied that he needed to travel to Ahmedabad after beating PBKS. Chikara said:

"Jeetegi bhai Jeetegi RCB, likhwa lo. Ek tarfa jeet rahi hai RCB. (RCB will win for sure, take it in writing) [After he was asked where was he going after wearing fancy sunglasses] Punjab ko harane. Punjab ko harake phir Ahmedabad zara Ahmedabad jaana hai mujhe. Ahmedabad mein system hai apna, tension mat lo. Bhai, kal Punjab ko harake phir Ahmedabad nikalna hai. (I'm going to beat Punjab. I have to go to Ahmedabad after beating Punjab. My system is there in Ahmedabad, don't worry.)"
It is worth mentioning that Chikara is yet to make his Bengaluru debut. The swashbuckling batter was signed by the franchise at his base price of ₹30 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"Dimaag khaata rehta hai hamesha" - Virat Kohli and Swastik Chikara involved in fun banter after RCB's 6-wicket win over LSG

Bengaluru secured a stunning six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27, to seal a top-two finish. They scripted their highest run chase in the league, going past the 228-run target in 18.4 overs.

Following the match, Swastik Chikara approached Virat Kohli for a selfie. The former Bengaluru skipper joked about how the youngster keeps on annoying him.

Kohli was heard saying in a video posted by the franchise:

"Dimaag khaata rehta hai hamesha (He keeps on annoying me)."
Chikara eventually succeeded in clicking a picture with Kohli and shared it on Instagram with the caption:

"King mode, up close. ⚡"

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is set to play in Qualifier 1 of IPL for the first time since 2016.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
