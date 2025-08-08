R Ashwin conveys interest to leave CSK after IPL 2025; to give up key role at academy too: Reports

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly likely to part ways with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A Cricbuzz report claimed that the 38-year-old has conveyed his decision to leave the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, although it did not mention a clear reason behind the decision.

The report also said that Ashwin could also discontinue his role as Director of Operations at the CSK Academy, which he took over in June 2024. Ashwin rejoined CSK in IPL 2025 after a gap of 10 years. He was brought at the mega auction in November 2024 for a sum of ₹9.75 crore.

He won two consective IPL titles in 2010 and 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. He was also part of the CSK side that finished runners-up in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

After the franchise were suspended for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, Ashwin turned up for the now-defunt Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. He missed IPL 2017 due to an injury.

He played for Punjab Kings for two seasons in 2018 and 2019 before getting traded to Delhi Capitals in 2020, who he represented for two seasons till 2021. Ashwin represented Rajasthan Royals between 2022 and 2024 before returning to CSK in 2025.

Could R Ashwin be part of a swap deal with Sanju Samson?

The news of Ravichandran Ashwin potentially leaving Chennai Super Kings comes one day after reports emerged that Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson had formally requested the franchise to either trade him or release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

The Cricbuzz report claimed that the differences between Samson and the inaugural champions had escalated to such a degree that the former had requested to no longer represent RR.

Samson was Ashwin's captain at RR for three years and the duo were part of the side that reached the IPL final in 2022, where they lost to Gujarat Titans.

