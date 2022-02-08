"CSK should be definitely ready to spend a lot more than they did last time" - R Ashwin expects a bidding war for Faf du Plessis 

Indian all-rounder R Ashwin believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have to shell out a lot more money to retain the services of Faf du Plessis.

The 37-year-old has been playing franchise cricket on a consistent basis since being out of the South African national team's plans.

du Plessis played a crucial role in CSK's title winning run in the last edition of the IPL. The opener scored 633 runs across 14 matches and fell only two runs short of the Orange Cap.

Talking about other overseas openers candidates, Ashwin enlisted Quinton de Kock and David Warner as equally good options.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"Last time around, CSK stole Faf du Plessis for 1.5 crores. But this time, I don't see that type of steal happening for him. CSK fans will definitely have him on their wish list.

"If CSK wants to buy Faf du Plessis this time, they should definitely be ready to spend a lot more than they did last time. Faf du Plessis will have a great demand in my opinion. Faf will be sought after by most teams."

He continued:

"De Kock recently retired from Test cricket. So, most teams can think since he has retired from Tests, he will be going to all countries playing T20 cricket and so he will be sought after.

"Quinton de Kock will be as worthy as his mate Faf. Despite his differences with the SRH management, David Warner's market value will always remain as an overseas opener."

However, among all the overseas openers, including the aforementioned names, Ashwin predicts the highest bid will go to England opener Jonny Bairstow.

The explosive batter was instrumental for SRH in the last few editions and his fearless intent is admired by several franchises. Ashwin said:

"When it comes to foreign openers, one who should be going for highest in the pecking order is Jonny Bairstow. There is no such thing called 'Negative bone' in Bairstow's body. He targets all the bowlers from the word go putting the bowlers under extreme pressure. Bairstow will command a huge price in this year's auctions."

The 35-year-old added:

"Another outlying opening option despite him not opening the batting these days is Nicholas Pooran. He has opened the batting in T10 tournaments. So, if teams see him as an opener, then he will also be on par with Jonny Bairstow."

SRH acquired Bairstow for a sum of INR 2.2 crore in the 2018 IPL Auction. He forged an impeccable partnership with David Warner during his stint with the franchise.

The wicketkeeper-batter is listed in the auction pool at a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

"Few teams might steal Jason Roy for the base price" - R Ashwin

Bargain buys often go unnoticed in the IPL and Ashwin believes there are a couple of names that could go under the radar at the auction.

The off-spinner particularly named Jason Roy and Aiden Markram as such players who could add value to the squad at a low price. Ashwin said:

"The next two openers I am gonna talk about have huge potential. Few teams might steal Jason Roy for the base price and get as many impactful performances as you get from a Jonny Bairstow.

"Then, we have a player who can bat anywhere from 4, 3, or even open the innings in Aiden Markram. These two players are good stocks to invest in. A team like SRH can go for Conway, he is a team player."

Roy has had stints with the Delhi franchise as well as SRH, but has been unable to cement his place in the playing XI. The England opener recently smashed a 49-ball hundred to help Quetta Gladiators chase down 205 against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Markram, on the other hand, was part of the Punjab Kings last season and was a key player for South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar