R Ashwin’s wife pens heartfelt note after CSK star’s retirement from IPL [In Picture]

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife, Prithi Narayanan, penned a heartfelt note on Wednesday, August 27, after the Tamil Nadu cricketer announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the 2025 mega auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) brought Ashwin back into their fold after nine years, securing him for ₹9.75 crore.

However, the 38-year-old struggled to make an impact, picking up only seven wickets in nine games at an average of 40.42, with a strike rate of 26.5 and an economy rate of 9.12. The five-time champions fared no better collectively, finishing at the bottom of the league table.

As Ashwin bid farewell to the IPL, Prithi Narayanan dedicated an Instagram story to the 38-year-old, writing:

“I love you! Can’t wait to see you do new things and scale new heights.”

Prithi Narayanan penned a heartfelt note for her husband (Image via Instagram-@prithinarayanan)

It is worth mentioning that the Indian stalwart had earlier stepped away from international cricket in December 2024, finishing his career with 765 wickets in 287 matches across formats.

“My time as an explorer of the game begins” - R Ashwin retires from IPL after featuring in 221 games

Ravichandran Ashwin revealed his decision to step away from the IPL through a post on X. He also hinted at continuing his career in franchise leagues overseas, writing:

“Special day and hence a special beginning.They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.”

“Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” he added.

Across 221 IPL appearances, the off-spinner picked up 187 wickets at an average of 30.22, with a strike rate of 25.1 and an economy of 7.20. He also scored 833 runs, which included a solitary half-century.

