Rahul Vaidya reacts to Virat Kohli unblocking him and exchanging messages amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya reacted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli unblocking him on Instagram. Rahul Vaidya had earlier claimed that Kohli had blocked him on the social media platform, which became a controversy during the IPL 2025 season.
Rahul Vaidya was recently spotted by the paparazzi, who congratulated him on being unblocked by Virat Kohli, to which he replied:
"Thank you bhai thank you. Woh baat pe ceasefire ho chuka hai and I love him. (Thank you brother thank you. The ceasefire has taken place on the matter and I love him)."
Rahul Vaidya was also asked if he received any message from Kohli, to which he replied that he "received a lot of love." Here's the video of the same:
The singer had earlier taken multiple digs at Kohli and his fans as he wanted to know why he was blocked by the cricketer on the social media platform.
Virat Kohli will be in action as RCB face LSG in the final league match of IPL 2025
Virat Kohli will be in action on Tuesday, May 27, as RCB face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the final league match of the IPL 2025 season at the Ekana Stadium. Kohli has been in good form with the bat this year and is the leading run-getter for his side.
The right-hander has made 548 runs from 12 matches at an average of 60.88 and a strike-rate of 145.35, with seven half-centuries. In their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), he looked in good touch, making a quickfire 25-ball 43.
It is an important game for RCB, who are third on the table with 17 points from 13 matches. A win here can seal their position in the top two, which will strengthen their chances of making it to the IPL 2025 final. As for LSG, they are already knocked out of the playoffs race and will play for pride.
