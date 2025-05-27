  • home icon
Rahul Vaidya reacts to Virat Kohli unblocking him and exchanging messages amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 27, 2025 16:14 IST
Virat Kohli during a practice session amid IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya reacted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli unblocking him on Instagram. Rahul Vaidya had earlier claimed that Kohli had blocked him on the social media platform, which became a controversy during the IPL 2025 season.

Rahul Vaidya was recently spotted by the paparazzi, who congratulated him on being unblocked by Virat Kohli, to which he replied:

"Thank you bhai thank you. Woh baat pe ceasefire ho chuka hai and I love him. (Thank you brother thank you. The ceasefire has taken place on the matter and I love him)."

Rahul Vaidya was also asked if he received any message from Kohli, to which he replied that he "received a lot of love." Here's the video of the same:

The singer had earlier taken multiple digs at Kohli and his fans as he wanted to know why he was blocked by the cricketer on the social media platform.

Virat Kohli will be in action as RCB face LSG in the final league match of IPL 2025

Virat Kohli will be in action on Tuesday, May 27, as RCB face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the final league match of the IPL 2025 season at the Ekana Stadium. Kohli has been in good form with the bat this year and is the leading run-getter for his side.

The right-hander has made 548 runs from 12 matches at an average of 60.88 and a strike-rate of 145.35, with seven half-centuries. In their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), he looked in good touch, making a quickfire 25-ball 43.

It is an important game for RCB, who are third on the table with 17 points from 13 matches. A win here can seal their position in the top two, which will strengthen their chances of making it to the IPL 2025 final. As for LSG, they are already knocked out of the playoffs race and will play for pride.

Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

bell-icon Manage notifications