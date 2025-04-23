Ramiz Raja mistakenly says IPL instead of PSL during presentation of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match [Watch]

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and cricketer Ramiz Raja had a major goof-up during the post-match presentation of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. The incident took place after Multan Sultans' 33-run victory over Lahore Qalandars in Multan on Tuesday, April 22.

While announcing Joshua Little as the winner of the Catch of the Match award, Ramiz mistakenly called the tournament HBL IPL instead of HBL PSL. Here's a video of the embarrassing fumble:

Ramiz's video went viral on social media, with the cricketer-turned-commentator unsurprisingly being subjected to a lot of trolling. Here are some of the reactions on X:

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing PSL 2025 is coinciding with IPL 2025. Pakistan's flagship T20 tournament kicked off on April 11 and will conclude on May 18. The Indian cash-rich league commenced on March 22 and will go on till May 25.

Yasir Khan's batting heroics guided Multan Sultans to their maiden PSL 2025 victory on Tuesday

The Muhammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans had a dismal start to their PSL 2025 campaign, suffering three back-to-back losses. The side finally got off the mark on the points table with a 33-run win against Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday.

After electing to bat first, the Multan-based side registered 228/5 in 20 overs. Opener Yasir Khan played a stunning 87-run knock from 44 deliveries and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Iftikhar Ahmed also played an impactful knock, remaining unbeaten on 40 off just 18 balls. Asif Afridi was the pick of the Lahore bowlers, recording figures of 4-0-26-1.

Lahore Qalandars finished on 195/9 after 20 overs in the run chase. Sikandar Raza hit a half-century for his side, scoring 50* from 27 balls. Ubaid Shah picked up three wickets, while Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell took two scalps apiece.

With a solitary win from four outings, Multan Sultans are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Lahore Qalandars have two wins and as many losses to their name at this juncture and are placed third.

