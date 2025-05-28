RCB all-rounder gets clicked with Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma after IPL 2025 match vs LSG [In Picture]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Mohit Rathee had a photo taken alongside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). RCB beat LSG by six wickets in a thrilling clash at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, May 27.
They successfully chased down a mammoth target of 228 in just 18.4 overs, recording their highest run-chase in IPL history. With the win, RCB sealed their position in the top two heading into the playoffs.
Mohit and Kohli can be seen in their RCB kit while Anushka was wearing a black T-shirt and striped pants. Mohit posted the picture on his official Instagram handle with the caption:
"✨ #viratkohli #anushkasharma #virushka #rcb #ipl #rcbian."
RCB finished the league stage with 19 points from 14 matches. They secured second place on the points table and will play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29.
Virat Kohli's half-century streak continues this season as RCB record massive win
Virat Kohli has been in exceptional touch this season and showcased his brilliant form once again in a high-pressure run-chase against LSG. The veteran batter set up the chase, getting them off to a solid start in the powerplay.
He scored 54 runs off just 30 balls, hitting 10 boundaries at a strike-rate of 180. Kohli notched up his eighth fifty in 14 games this season, showing remarkable consistency with the bat. Moreover, all of his eight half-centuries have come in wins.
The right-hander has scored 602 runs so far this season from 13 matches at an average of 60.20 and a strike-rate of 147.91. RCB will hope their star batter can carry his solid form into Qualifier 1 as they look to make it to the finals in their quest for a maiden IPL trophy.
