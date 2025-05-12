RCB Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17, as IPL 2025 resumes after a brief pause. RCB and KKR will square off in the first game of the revised schedule.
The match will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). RCB will then take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23 in Bengaluru. The Rajat Patidar-led side's league matches will conclude with their fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on May 27.
Here's a complete list of RCB's remaining matches:
According to an official release shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the remaining 17 games of IPL 2025 will be played across six venues. Announcing the resumption of the season, the BCCI wrote its statement:
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season."
The final will take place on June 3, while the two Qualifiers and Eliminator will be played between May 29 and June 1. The board will announce the venues for the playoffs and the final in the coming days.
RCB are second in the IPL 2025 points table
Bengaluru have enjoyed a wonderful run so far in IPL 2025. Rajat Patidar and Co. currently occupy the second place in the points table with a net run rate of 0.482.
They became the first team in the league's history to clinch six consecutive away wins in a single season. Bengaluru eked out a thrilling two-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home in their last encounter.
They registered 213/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. They successfully defended the target in a nail-biting finish. Romario Shepherd was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 53-run knock in 14 balls.
