RCB Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17, as IPL 2025 resumes after a brief pause. RCB and KKR will square off in the first game of the revised schedule.

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). RCB will then take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23 in Bengaluru. The Rajat Patidar-led side's league matches will conclude with their fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on May 27.

Here's a complete list of RCB's remaining matches:

Date Match Time Venue 17-May-25 RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 23-May-25 RCB vs SRH 7:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 27-May-25 LSG vs RCB 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

According to an official release shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the remaining 17 games of IPL 2025 will be played across six venues. Announcing the resumption of the season, the BCCI wrote its statement:

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season."

The final will take place on June 3, while the two Qualifiers and Eliminator will be played between May 29 and June 1. The board will announce the venues for the playoffs and the final in the coming days.

RCB are second in the IPL 2025 points table

Bengaluru have enjoyed a wonderful run so far in IPL 2025. Rajat Patidar and Co. currently occupy the second place in the points table with a net run rate of 0.482.

They became the first team in the league's history to clinch six consecutive away wins in a single season. Bengaluru eked out a thrilling two-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home in their last encounter.

They registered 213/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. They successfully defended the target in a nail-biting finish. Romario Shepherd was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 53-run knock in 14 balls.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More