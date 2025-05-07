RCB sign former PBKS skipper as replacement for injured Devdutt Padikkal for remainder of IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed former Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Mayank Agarwal as a replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal. Padikkal has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025 season.

The left-handed batter suffered a hamstring injury during the ongoing season. RCB have three league games remaining and Devdutt Padikkal's absence could be crucial as he has done well in a few games.

However, it is a homecoming for Mayank Agarwal, who is also a local boy like Padikkal. Notably, Mayank Agarwal began his IPL journey in 2011 with RCB and played three seasons for them until 2013. He now returns to his home franchise after a long gap of over 12 years.

Agarwal is an experienced campaigner and has played 127 IPL games, scoring 2661 runs at an average of 22.74 with one hundred and 13 fifties. He was unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction and will now join RCB at his base price of ₹1 crore.

Devdutt Padikkal's absence could be a huge blow for RCB

Devdutt Padikkal carried a key role for RCB batting at number three this season. He had scored 247 runs in 10 games at an average of 27.44 and a strike-rate of 150.60 with two half-centuries.

As the only left-hander apart from Krunal Pandya, Padikkal was a vital cog in RCB's batting line-up this season, which is why it could prove to be a big blow for them.

Padikkal also expressed his disappointment at being ruled out and said he will be rooting for RCB in the remaining games. Below is his Instagram post with the caption -

"Absolutely gutted to have to miss the rest of the IPL. Wishing @royalchallengers.bengaluru all the best for the remaining games. I’ll be rooting for the boys Time to focus on recovery. I’ll be back soon."

While Mayank Agarwal is a local lad and comes with experience, it will be important to see where and how RCB fit him into the batting line-up. They have won eight out of their 11 games and have 16 points.

The Royal Challengers will be hoping to win their remaining three games and secure a top-two finish. RCB next face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, May 9, before returning home for their final two league stage games against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

