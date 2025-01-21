RCB skipper moves up to second among batters while MI captain slips down in latest ICC rankings post IND W vs IRE W 2025 ODIs

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest ODI player rankings. In the ICC rankings post the India Women versus Ireland Women 2025 ODIs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana has made a significant gain.

The RCB skipper, following her sensational display with the bat against Ireland, has moved up a position to the second spot in the ICC rankings for batters. With 738 rating points, she is only behind South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who is at the top with 773 rating points.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Harmanpreet Kaur further dropped in the ICC rankings. Falling a place down, she has now slipped to the 15th position with 604 rating points.

Mandhana finished as India's second-highest run-getter in the ODIs against Ireland Women. She scored 249 runs from three games at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.76, including a hundred and a half-century.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu dropped a place down to the third position with 733 rating points while Nat Sciver-Brunt is at the fourth position with 725 points. West Indies captain Hayley Matthews jumped four spots to the fifth position with 685 points.

Ashleigh Gardner regains top spot in ICC rankings for all-rounders (ODI)

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has regained her position at the top of the ICC rankings for Women's all-rounders in ODIs.

She smashed 102 runs in the third ODI against England in Hobart, which helped her go up in the rankings. Gardner moved from second to first position with a career-best 469 rating points.

She held the top spot previously in October 2023 but lost it to South African Marizanne Kapp. Gardner had a previous best of 466 rating points in the Women's all-rounders category.

Kapp has now slipped a position down to second but follows closely with 444 rating points. Hayley Matthews (426 points), Nat Sciver-Brunt (375 points) and Amelia Kerr (358 points) make up for the top five, respectively.

Deepti Sharma is the only Indian in the top 10 rankings for Women's all-rounders in ODIs. With 344 rating points, she occupies the sixth position. The next best Indian is Pooja Vastrakar at the 26th position with 130 rating points.

