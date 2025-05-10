RCB spinner shares heartwarming video of his recovery period, thanks franchise for support

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Suyash Sharma shared a heartwarming video of his recovery journey ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The tournament has been temporarily suspended for a week at the moment.

Earlier, Suyash Sharma had revealed that he had been dealing with a severe injury and that he had three hernias. He then revealed how RCB had sent him to London for treatment, which was a key moment for him.

While he was not expected to play the first few games of the season, Suyash recovered in time and has been in action from the very first game. In a video posted on his official Instagram handle, the spinner's recovery journey in London can be seen, followed by clips of him bowling and picking up wickets during the IPL 2025 season.

Suyash also thanked the franchise for their crucial support when he needed it the most, captioning the post:

"Comebacks >>> Setbacks 💪Thank you RCB for being there when I needed the most. 🙌 #RoyalChallengersBengaluru."

Watch the video posted by Suyash Sharma on his Instagram handle below:

Suyash Sharma has been an unsung hero for RCB this season

Suyash Sharma was acquired for ₹2.60 crore by RCB during the IPL 2025 mega-auction. The 21-year-old has played a key part with the ball for the team this season, emerging as an unsung hero of sorts. He has picked up just four wickets from ten games at an economy rate of 8.25.

While he may not be up there among the wickets, the youngster has bowled many crucial spells and tight overs in the middle throughout, applying pressure and keeping the opposition batters quiet, the benefits of which have been reaped by other bowlers. He has shown great composure to not only bowl vital overs under pressure but also deliver more often than not.

His contributions have been important as RCB have had a successful run in the tournament so far. They are second in the table at present with eight wins and three defeats from 11 games, gathering 16 points.

