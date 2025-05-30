RCB teammates hilariously keep Swastik Chikara away from Virat Kohli during photoshoot after IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammates Tim David and Liam Livingstone hilariously kept batter Swastik Chikara away from Virat Kohli during a photoshoot after the first qualifier of IPL 2025. RCB beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

After the game, the team had a photoshoot on the ground. Virat Kohli was seated on a chair while the other players were getting into their positions for the shoot. Swastik Chikara stood right behind Kohli.

However, Tim David, with a smile on his face, pushed Chikara away to the other side. As Chikara tried to come back to stand behind Kohli, Livingstone pulled him and pushed him away again, after which he had to stand elsewhere for the photoshoot.

Watch the hilarious moment in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Will Virat Kohli's dream of an IPL title with RCB be fulfilled this time?

Virat Kohli is the only player in IPL history to have played for one franchise since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. This is his 18th season with RCB and he has reached three finals with them in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

However, RCB faltered in all three finals, failing to win the IPL trophy. In the ongoing season, they have made it to the summit clash once again by trashing PBKS in the first qualifier by eight wickets.

Virat Kohli is in fine form with the bat, contributing to their success so far this season with 614 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.81 and a strike-rate of 146.53 with eight half-centuries, showing his consistency. All of his eight half-centuries have come in a winning cause.

Having reached the final once again, he will be desperate to guide the side to the title and win his maiden trophy with the franchise. It also appears to be RCB's best possible shot at the title, given the way the entire team has performed this year.

