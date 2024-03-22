"Ready to throw thunder balls" - Matheesha Pathirana's manager gives big update on the CSK pacer's IPL 2024 availability 

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana was expected to miss the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) initial matches of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Pathirana sustained a hamstring injury earlier this month during Sri Lanka's second T20I of their three-match series against Bangladesh and was subsequently ruled out of the third fixture.

Pathirana's manager Amila Kalugalage recently shared a big update on the CSK pacer's availability for the IPL 2024. He suggested that the youngster has regained his fitness and will take part in the tournament.

Kalugalage wrote on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, March 22:

"The answer to 'Where's Pathirana' He is fit and ready to throw Thunder balls. Be ready. "

Matheesha Pathirana impressed many with his bowling exploits in IPL 2023, even becoming former skipper MS Dhoni's go-to guy in death overs. The 21-year-old was CSK's third-highest wicket-taker, finishing with 19 wickets from 12 games at an economy rate of 8.00.

"His front leg literally collapses when he releases the ball" - Ravichandran Ashwin breaks down Matheesha Pathirana's bowling action

Matheehsa Pathirana's unconventional bowling action has troubled several batters and has also led to fans comparing him with legendary Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga. The 21-year-old is also fondly known as Jr. Malinga.

However, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently pointed out how Pathirana's action could make him susceptible to injuries. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"One problem that he (Matheesha Pathirana) has but Malinga doesn’t have is that his angle of release is much lower. That puts immense strain on his back, and his front leg literally collapses when he releases the ball; the core gets worked up too much, and it is very strenuous. Lasith Malinga goes for a beautiful side-on position. His back and feet will be parallel to the crease. But Pathirana doesn’t get that. The action is breaking, it is rotating, and the torque is huge."

Chennai will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the opening match of IPL 2024 on Friday, March 22. Notably, MS Dhoni handed the CSK's captaincy duties to opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the competition.