“Refrain from spreading or believing any fake news” - Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt message for Indian armed forces amid IPL 2025

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma penned a heartfelt message for the Indian armed forces amid IPL 2025. There has been tension in the country given the current situation between India and Pakistan.

Ad

Rohit Sharma put out a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, where he praised the Indian army, airforce, and navy, expressing his gratitude towards them.

"With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride," he wrote.

Further, the Indian ODI captain also urged everyone to not spread fake news or believe in them during this critical period, highlighting the importance of being responsible citizens.

Ad

Trending

"It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone!."

Below is the tweet by Rohit Sharma on his X handle -

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rohit is currently a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025.

Rohit Sharma to continue leading in ODIs after Test retirement

Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. He had announced his retirement from T20Is after leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa in the final.

The star cricketer will now be seen playing only ODIs for India at the international level. He recently lead the Men in Blue to the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph as well, defeating New Zealand in the final.

Ad

The right-hander played 67 Tests in his career and made 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 and a strike-rate of 57.05. He has 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries to his name in red-ball cricket.

With Rohit now having quit Test cricket as well, he will only continue to lead India in the one-day format. He has played 273 ODIs so far and has ammased 11168 runs at an average of 48.76 with 32 hundreds and 58 half-centuries. However, it will be interesting to see if he can carry on till the 2027 ODI World Cup, which he said is on his list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More