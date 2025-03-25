"Remember the name", "Serious talent"- Fans shower praise on Delhi Capitals' 20-year-old youngster Vipraj Nigam after IPL 2025 heroics

Delhi Capitals have unearthed a new talent in IPL 2025 in the form of Vipraj Nigam. The 20-year-old youngster made his IPL debut against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, March 24, and produced a match-winning performance straightaway.

First, Nigam impressed the fans with his leg-spin bowling. The DC youngster dismissed the dangerous LSG opener Aiden Markram in the powerplay overs and finished with figures of 1/35 from two overs on debut.

Later in the match, Vipraj Nigam stunned the LSG bowlers by smashing 39 runs off just 15 deliveries. Coming out to bat at number eight, Nigam hit five fours and two sixes to help DC inch closer to the 210-run target.

Reacting to his all-round brilliance, an X user wrote:

"VIPRAJ NIGAM - REMEMBER THE NAME. The combo of Leg spin & A brilliant power hitter..!!!"

Another X user commented that Vipraj is a serious talent.

"Vipraj Nigam is a serious talent. Knew the moment Mumbai Indians bid for him in the auction," they tweeted.

Another X user pointed out how Nigam smacked a one-handed six with Rishabh Pant standing behind the stumps:

"One hand six in front of the man himself, Rishabh Pant. Vipraj Nigam, I need to know more about you brother."

"Well played Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam"- Fans salute Delhi Capitals batters for their fantastic finish

Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam stitched up a 55-run seventh-wicket partnership to bring DC back into the contest. An X user shared an image of fans saluting during an IPL match and dedicated it to the Delhi Capitals batters.

"Well played Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam," the fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote that while Ashutosh Sharma won the Man of the Match award, one should not underestimate the importance of Vipraj Nigam's innings.

"Vipraj Nigam played beautifully—don't underestimate his innings. He played a crucial role in securing the victory," they tweeted.

Delhi Capitals will play their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, March 30. It will be interesting to see if Vipraj Nigam can continue in the same vein.

