"Return of the king" - Fans erupt as Texas Super Kings sign Ambati Rayudu for MLC 2023

Veteran Indian batter Ambati Rayudu is set to represent Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the upcoming inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC 2023).

Rayudu has a great relationship with the Super Kings franchise. The right-handed batter played six seasons for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before retiring from the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) last month.

The 37-year-old's presence could give the TSK a big boost, considering the amount of experience he has playing T20 cricket. Rayudu finished his IPL career with 4348 runs in 204 matches.

With CSK's victory in the latest edition, he became the only player after Rohit Sharma to have six IPL trophies to his name. A number of Chennai fans took to social media to express their excitement after TSK signed the batter for MLC 2023.

It is worth mentioning that apart from Ambati Rayudu, TSK have also roped in the likes of David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Dwayne Bravo, and Gerald Coetzee in their squad for MLC 2023.

Stephen Fleming has been appointed as the head coach, while Eric Simons and Albie Morkel will be the assistant coaches. TSK are set to take on Los Angeles Grand Prairie Stadium on July 13.

Ambati Rayudu played a crucial knock in IPL 2023 final

The Chennai-based side locked horns with Gujarat Titans in the all-important final of IPL 2023. CSK had to chase a revised 171-run target in 15 overs after a rain-enforced interruption.

While Rayudu was criticized by many for his underwhelming performances throughout the season, he stepped up in the crucial summit clash. He played a crucial knock, scoring 19 runs off just eight balls to put his team in a commanding position.

MS Dhoni and Co eventually emerged victorious in the thrilling contest after Ravindra Jadeja smashed a wonderful six and a four off the final two deliveries to seal the game for his side.

Ambati Rayudu mustered 158 runs across 12 innings in IPL 2023 at an average of 15.80 along with a strike rate of 139.82.

