Rishabh Pant cutely interacts with young fans and gives them autographs ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant interacted with young fans ahead of his side's IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two teams face off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

Rishabh Pant was seen talking to young fans at the venue on the eve of the match against RCB. He had a knee cap on his right leg and was also slightly limping. Pant interacted with the kids with a smile on his face and also sat with them.

He signed cricket balls for them as well. Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

LSG are out of the playoffs race, and this will be their last match of the 2025 season.

Rishabh Pant's poor IPL 2025 campaign as captain and batter

LSG have not had a great season this year. They failed to make it to the top four and qualify for the playoffs. With six wins, seven defeats and 12 points from 13 games, they are placed seventh on the table.

Rishabh Pant, who was acquired for a massive sum of ₹27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, was also announced as LSG skipper ahead of the start of the season. His stint as captain has not been great, looking at how the season has panned out for Lucknow.

Moreover, he has failed to deliver as one of the top batters in the team as well. The left-hander has scored only 151 runs from 12 innings at an average of 13.72 and a strike-rate of 107.09 with just one half-century.

He will be keen to end the season with a match-winning knock and help LSG finish on a positive note as well.

