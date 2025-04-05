Rishabh Pant fined ₹12 lakh for breaching Code of Conduct in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match

India wicketkeeper-batter and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant was slapped with a fine of ₹12 lakh for slow over rate against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Friday (April 4). This happens to be the first fine against him for the offense.

The league issued four new rules after a captains' meeting was held in Mumbai ahead of the IPL 2025 season. One of the rules stated that the captain will be fined for slow over rate offenses and handed demerit points should the offense be repeated three times. Last season, captains were banned if the offense was repeated a third time, with Pant and Hardik Pandya being the examples.

Regarding the offense, IPL issued a media advisory that read:

"Rishabh Pant, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday. As this was his team’s first offense of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offenses, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 Lakh."

Pant was also fined for the same offense last year when he led the Delhi Capitals. He was also banned for the game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with DC failing to finish their overs inside the stipulated time limit.

Digvesh Rathi fined for his celebration after taking a wicket against MI

Delhi spinner Digvesh Rathi was also fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaking the code of conduct. He did the notebook celebration after picking up the wicket of Naman Dhir (46 off 26), and with him being fined for a similar celebration against Priyansh Arya in LSG's previous encounter against Punjab Kings, this happens to be his second offense.

The Lucknow Super Giants beat the Mumbai Indians on Friday (April 4) by 12 runs. Digvesh Rathi was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his spell of 1/21 in his four overs.

