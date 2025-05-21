Rishabh Pant gives selfies and autographs to fans at airport ahead of GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant was seen at the airport ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). LSG and GT will face each other on Thursday, May 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the game, Rishabh Pant gave autographs and clicked selfies with fans at an airport. In a video that surfaced on social media, Pant was seen signing a bat for a fan before posing for a selfie with another. The wicketkeeper-batter was in LSG's travel kit with shorts, neon shoes, and his shades on in a cool look.

Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below -

LSG have already been eliminated from the playoff race this season and have two league-stage games remaining. After their match with GT, they will play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on Tuesday, May 27. They lost their previous game to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets, which ended their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

A look at Rishabh Pant's forgettable IPL 2025 season as skipper and batter

Rishabh Pant has had a season to forget in IPL 2025. He was acquired by LSG during the mega auction for a massive sum of ₹27 crore, making him the most expensive IPL signing ever. However, the pressure of a huge price tag seems to have gotten the better of him this year.

Pant has struggled to lead the team, failing in his decision-making on numerous occasions, right from bowling changes to field settings. Moreover, the star batter has had a tough time with the bat.

His woes continued as he was dismissed for just seven runs off six balls in the last match against SRH on May 19. Overall, Rishabh Pant has managed just 135 runs from 11 innings this season. His average of 12.27 and strike-rate of just 100 have been underwhelming for a player of his caliber.

Pant's failure is among the key reasons for LSG failing to make it to the playoffs, with two games still remaining. He will be keen to deliver and help his side end their campaign on a positive note.

