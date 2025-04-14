Rishabh Pant hammers Matheesha Pathirana for a trademark one-handed six to reach his 50 in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant led from the front in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 14. The left-hander smashed a six to reach his 19th half-century in IPL, achieving the landmark off 42 deliveries. This was his maiden fifty for the Lucknow-based franchise.

Pant achieved the milestone in the 18th over of the Super Giants’ innings. Matheesha Pathirana fired a short delivery outside off and Pant played a one-handed pull shot to deposit it over the deep midwicket boundary. This was his second maximum of the over against Pathirana, having scored a mini helicopter six previously.

With his half-century, Rishabh Pant returned to form after managing a string of low scores – 0, 15, 2, 2, and 21 – in his previous five outings. The Super Giants had bought him for INR 27 crore at the auction, making him the costliest player in IPL history.

Rishabh Pant hits 63 as LSG set a target for CSK in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant starred with the bat to help LSG post against CSK in the IPL 2025 match. The southpaw scored 63 runs off 49 balls at a strike rate of 128.57 with the help of four sixes and as many boundaries. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, and Abdul Samad also chipped in with 30 (25), 22 (17), and 20 (11), respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball, finishing with two wickets apiece. Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj also bagged one wicket each. The duo got rid of in-form Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram to hurt the hosts' start.

MS Dhoni's CSK are searching for a win after losing five games on the trot in IPL 2025. Their only win this season came against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening game. As a result, they are lying at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and company will be looking to continue their winning streak after registering a hat-trick of victories.

Follow the LSG vs CSK 2025 clash live score and updates here.

