Rohit Sharma applauds Ryan Rickleton’s shot before realizing he got out in the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sitting in the dugout, Rohit Sharma gave interesting reactions before and after Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Ryan Rickelton's dismissal during the IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, April 4. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the game.

The intriguing moment happened during the second innings of the match when Ryan Rickelton played a pull shot on the second ball of the third over against Shardul Thakur. Rohit initially thought it was a boundary and applauded the batter by clapping.

However, he soon realized that the ball went straight into the hands of Ravi Bishnoi in the deep backward square leg region, and put his hands on his head in disappointment as Rickelton got out for 10.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

LSG beat MI by 12 runs in match 16 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow

LSG batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a massive total of 203/8 on the back of contributions from Mitchell Marsh (60), Aiden Markram (53), Ayush Badoni (30), and David Miller (27). Hardik Pandya starred for MI with the ball, picking up his first five-wicket haul in IPL.

MI then got to 191/5 in 20 overs and suffered a narrow 12-run loss. After being reduced to 17/2, Suryakumar Yadav (67), Naman Dhir (46), Tilak Varma (25), and Hardik Pandya (28*) tried their best but could not get the job done for their side in the steep chase. At the post-match presentation, Hardik reflected on the loss and said (via NDTV Sports):

"Disappointing to lose, maybe in the field those 10-12 runs we gave were too much on this wicket. We just fell short in the end. I've always enjoyed my bowling, haven't had many options, tried to read the wicket well and take the smarter options. My mindset is to bowl more dot balls and create pressure and the batters make mistakes."

Pandya continued:

"Really enjoy my bowling, and today was one of those days. As a batting unit, we fell short, don't want to point out anyone. We win and lose as a team. If we want to take responsibility, we'd take it as a whole unit and I'll take ownership. That was obvious, we needed some hits, in cricket sometimes one of those days come when you try but it doesn't come off.

Rohit Sharma did not play Friday's IPL 2025 game due to a knee injury he picked up during a practice session in the lead-up.

