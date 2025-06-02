Rohit Sharma autographs teammate's helmet after PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow got his helmet autographed by Rohit Sharma following the team's five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. The five-time champions' campaign ended with a heartbreak as they failed to defend a 204-run target.

After the team's elimination, Bairstow got his helmet signed by his Mumbai teammates. The 35-year-old remained unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction but was roped in by the Mumbai-based franchise as a replacement player ahead of the playoffs.

Sharing the video of Sharma signing Bairstow's helmet, Mumbai wrote on Instagram:

"It was only two games, but we fell in love with the Rohit-Bairstow opening show."

After being put to bat first, Mumbai registered an impressive total. Suryakumar Yadav (26 balls) and Tilak Varma (29 balls) were the top performers with the bat for them, scoring 44 runs each.

Punjab overhauled the target in 19 overs, courtesy of skipper Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87-run knock off 41 deliveries. They became the first team in the league's history to successfully chase a 200-plus target against Mumbai.

Jonny Bairstow played back-to-back impactful knocks in his two-match stint with MI in IPL 2025

Jonny Bairstow made his Mumbai debut during the IPL 2025 Eliminator. Opening the batting with Rohit Sharma, the swashbuckling batter contributed 47 runs from 22 balls in the knockout clash against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Bairstow and Sharma put their team in a commanding position with an 84-run opening stand in 44 balls. Sharma scored 81 runs from 50 balls, playing a pivotal role in Mumbai posting a mammoth 228-run total.

Sai Sudharsan's valiant effort of 80 runs from 49 deliveries went in vain as Gujarat ended up falling short of the target. Mumbai secured a 20-run victory to advance to the Qualifier 2.

Bairstow did a commendable job in the Qualifier 2 as well. Mumbai were under pressure with Sharma perishing in the third over. The English batter finished with 38 runs off 24 balls, scoring crucial runs in the powerplay after the early breakthrough.

