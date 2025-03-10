Rohit Sharma escorted by police as Team India skipper lands in Mumbai after 2025 Champions Trophy Win [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma landed in Mumbai on Monday, March 10, from Dubai after leading the Men in Blue to Champions Trophy 2025 glory. Mumbai Indians' official social media handle shared a video of the same on Monday as the veteran opening batter was escorted to a car by several police officials.

The 37-year-old added yet another ICC title to his trophy cabinet as Team India ran rampant to seal their third Champions Trophy crown. Having already beaten New Zealand in the group-stage game by 44 runs, they were up against the Kiwis again in the tournament-decider. Batting first, Mitchell Santner's men amassed a competitive 251/7, headlined by half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53*).

Rohit, who hadn't played a big knock in the tournament, rose to the occasion and led from the front in the final. The right-hander stitched a 105-run opening stand with Shubman Gill to break the back of the run-chase. Although the skipper was dismissed by Rachin Ravindra for 76 and the Men in Blue suffered a mini collapse, they eventually won with four wickets and an over to spare.

Rohit Sharma had a promising season with the bat in IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

The swashbuckling opener has been retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025. He will be looking to deliver the goods once again in the 18th edition of the tournament. The five-time champions' decision to replace Rohit as skipper with Hardik Pandya had faced severe backlash from the fans.

Although the Mumbai-based franchise finished at the bottom of the table, the Nagpur-born cricketer had a decent season with the bat, scoring 417 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.08. However, it was also the first season since 2019 that the veteran had scored over 400 runs. Ahead of the upcoming season, Mumbai Indians have changed their coach, with Mahela Jayawardene replacing Mark Boucher.

Mumbai will open their campaign against rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

