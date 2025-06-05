Rohit Sharma gives autograph on a bat to former Team India assistant coach at Wankhede Stadium [Watch]

Rohit Sharma recently gave an autograph on the bat to former Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian ODI captain was at the venue as he was invited for the toss of the T20 Mumbai League match, which had Suryakumar Yadav as captain for one of the teams.

During his visit, Rohit also met Abhishek Nayar, who is also one of his close friends in cricketing circles. The duo worked together as captain and assistant coach over the past year till the Champions Trophy, after which BCCI terminated Nayar's contract.

An X user shared a video to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's interaction with Abhishek Nayar on Thursday (June 5) at the Wankhede Stadium. In it, Rohit could be seen signing a bat for Nayar.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"I had a great understanding and bond with Rohit bhai"- Kuldeep Yadav on his relationship with Rohit Sharma

Kuldeep Yadav recently revealed that he was not expecting the retirements of his senior teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He opened up that he enjoys a great bond with Rohit on and off the field, who is like his elder brother and gives him inputs about improving his game. During an interview with the Indian Express, Yadav said:

"I was shocked when Rohit bhai and Virat bhai retired. You want your senior players to stay for big series such as this. I had a great understanding and bond with Rohit bhai. He used to look after me like an elder brother, even off the field. When bowling, he used to tell me clearly what he expected from me and whether I was delivering it or not."

Shedding light on the guidance and help received from Rohit over the years, Kuldeep continued:

"If he found that I was lagging somewhere, he used to tell me to put more effort on that aspect. He would clearly tell me the role he expected from me, and sometimes he used to scold me as well — little things that always lifted me in bad times and took great care of me."

The upcoming England Test series will be the first assignment for Team India without Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma after a decade.

