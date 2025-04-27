Rohit Sharma perishes to Mayank Yadav after back-to-back sixes early in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply by Mayank Yadav in the team's IPL 2025 clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday, April 27. The ace batter perished to the speedster in the third over after MI were put in to bat first.

Playing his first game of the season, tearaway fast bowler Mayank bowled with the new ball for LSG. He was up against Sharma in the third over, and their mini-contest was an entertaining one for the fans.

Sharma looked at ease against the seamer's short-pitched delivery, hitting back-to-back sixes. However, the bowler enjoyed the last laugh, getting rid of the dangerous batter in the same over.

The change of pace did the trick for Mayank as Sharma was caught at short third-man by Prince Yadav. The former MI skipper scored 12 runs off five balls during his brief stay at the crease.

Following a string of underwhelming performances, Sharma roared back to form with consecutive half-centuries in IPL 2025. However, he failed to make a significant impact in the afternoon encounter against LSG.

The veteran batter has amassed 240 runs across nine innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 156.86 in the ongoing season.

Mayank Yadav missed the first half of IPL 2025 due to injury

Mayank Yadav grabbed headlines for his express pace in IPL 2024. The Lucknow-based side retained the seamer at ₹11 crore ahead of the subsequent mega auction.

LSG suffered a big setback as Mayank missed the first half of the ongoing season due to a lumbar stress injury. Much to the delight of the team's fans, the 22-year-old has completed his rehabilitation and regained full fitness.

It is worth mentioning that Mayank Yadav featured in just four IPL games last year before being sidelined due to a side strain. He bagged seven wickets across the four outings at an economy rate of 6.98.

