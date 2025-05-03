Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RCB and CSK's last match in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 52nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the game on Saturday, May 3.

The two teams have locked horns 34 times in the IPL, with the Super Kings leading the Royal Challengers by 21-12 in head-to-head clashes. One game didn’t yield a result. In their last meeting, RCB beat CSK by 50 runs in match eight of IPL 2025.

Invited to bat first, RCB put up 196/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli chipped in with scores of 32 (16) and 31 (30), respectively. Skipper Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal continued the momentum by scoring 51 (32) and 27 (14), respectively. Later, Tim David played a cameo, smashing 22 off just eight deliveries, including three sixes and one boundary.

Noor Ahmad starred with the ball for CSK, returning with figures of 3/36, while Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Khaleel Ahmed shared one wicket apiece.

In response, the Super Kings managed 146/8 in 20 overs. The top order failed to deliver, barring Rachin Ravindra, who scored 41 off 31 balls. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube chipped in with 25 (19) and 19 (25), respectively. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 30 off 16 deliveries, comprising two sixes and three boundaries.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, finishing with figures of 3/21, while Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone shared two wickets apiece. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also bagged one wicket.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

RCB beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their last IPL 2025 outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27.

Asked to bat first, DC posted 162/8 in 20 overs. Openers Abishek Porel and Faf du Plessis chipped in with 28 (11) and 22 (26), respectively. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 41 (39) and 34 (18), respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/33, while Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets. Yash Dayal and Krunal Pandya shared one wicket each.

In response, RCB achieved the target with nine balls in hand. The top order failed to deliver, but Virat Kohli stood tall, scoring 51 off 47 balls with the help of four boundaries. He was ably supported by Krunal Pandya, who stayed unbeaten on 73 off 47 deliveries, comprising four sixes and five boundaries. Later, Tim David took the team home by smashing 19 not out off five balls, hitting one six and three fours.

Delhi captain Axar Patel produced a fighting effort with the ball, returning with figures of 2/19, while Dushmantha Chameera bagged one wicket.

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

CSK lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in their last IPL 2025 match at home on April 30.

Put in to bat first, the Super Kings were bundled out for 190 in 19.2 overs. Openers Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre departed early, but Sam Curran looked brilliant, smashing a quickfire 88 off 47 deliveries, in a knock laced with four sixes and nine boundaries. Dewald Brevis and Ravindra Jadeja returned with scores of 32 (26) and 17 (12), respectively. The hosts then suffered a collapse, losing their last five wickets for just six runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who bagged his second IPL hat-trick, emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Punjab, returning with exceptional figures of 4/32, while Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen bagged two wickets each. Harpreet Brar and Azmatullah Omarzai scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, Punjab achieved the target with two balls to spare. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya looked promising with the bat, scoring 54 (36) and 23 (15), respectively. Captain Shreyas Iyer led by example, smashing 72 off 41 balls with the help of four sixes and five boundaries. Shashank Singh also contributed 23 off 12.

Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets apiece for CSK, while Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad shared one wicket apiece.

