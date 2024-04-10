RR vs GT, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 24 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10. Rajasthan are on top of the points table with four wins from four matches. As for Gujarat, they are languishing in seventh position with two wins and three losses from five matches.

In their previous match, RR trounced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in Jaipur. Bowling first, Rajasthan held RCB to 183-3 despite Virat Kohli's unbeaten century. In the chase, Jos Buttler hammered 100* off 58, while captain Sanju Samson hit 69 off 42 as the Royals eased home to victory.

Shifting focus to GT, they went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 33 runs in their last match. Batting first, Lucknow were held to 163-5 in their 20 overs. However, Yash Thakur claimed 5-30 to bowl Gujarat Titans for 130 in their chase.

Today's RR vs GT toss result

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to field first. Shubman Gill said:

"We will bowl first. In case rain is in play, you want to chase things down."

David Miller is still unavailable for GT. Matthew Wade comes in for Kane Williamson and Abhinav Manohar for Sharath BR. Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson was confused about the team and said that it can be checked on the team sheet.

RR vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Today's RR vs GT pitch report

According to Pommie Mbangwa and Aaron Finch, the wicket looks like a really good one, with a hint of green grass. The experts believe that there will be some extra pace in the wicket. In Jaipur, there can be some movement with the new ball, so batters should look to play straight, they feel. With overhead conditions, Mbangwa and Finch don’t expect much dew.

Today's RR vs GT match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR (wk), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

RR vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt