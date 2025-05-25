Sai Kishore dismisses dangerous-looking Urvil Patel immediately after being hammered for a massive six in GT vs CSK IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Sai Kishore continued his knack of picking up wickets by dismissing Urvil Patel in the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. The left-arm spinner completed redemption by striking immediately after being smashed a humongous six by Urvil in his second over of the contest.

The incident took place in the 10th over of CSK’s innings. Kishore changed the angle for the next delivery, and the batter played across the line while trying to go after back-to-back maximums. The ball went up high in the sky, and skipper Shubman Gill judged it to perfection before completing the catch at extra cover. Urvil walked back for 37 runs off 19 balls, hitting two sixes and four boundaries.

Sai Kishore has been exceptional with the ball for GT in IPL 2025. He has 16 scalps in 13 games, barring the ongoing fixture. Meanwhile, Urvil Patel played another cracking knock following his 31 off 11 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on his CSK debut earlier this season.

CSK are dominating GT in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from the top three batters helped CSK dominate GT in their IPL 2025 match. Ayush Mhatre smashed a quickfire 34 off 17 balls with the help of three sixes and as many fours before Urvil Patel’s brilliance.

At the time of writing, CSK were 137/2 after 12 overs, with Devon Conway (44 off 30) and Shivam Dube (11 off 6) at the crease. Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore have bagged one wicket each for the hosts.

GT have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs. They are currently the league leaders with 18 points in 13 games. A win over CSK in their last league game would help them finish on top of the points table. On the other hand, the Super Kings will be keen to affect GT’s chances of finishing in the top two and end the season on a high.

Follow the GT vs CSK 2025 live score and updates here.

