Sameer Rizvi's audacious six helps DC end IPL 2025 season positively with a consolation win vs PBKS [Watch]

Sameer Rizvi hit a sensational six to finish the IPL 2025 game in style for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, May 24. DC beat the Shreyas Iyer-led side by six wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

After being asked to bat first, PBKS notched up a massive total of 206/8 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Shreyas Iyer (53), Marcus Stoinis (44*), Josh Inglis (32), and Prabhsimran Singh (28). In a chase of 207, DC openers KL Rahul (35) and Faf du Plessis (23) got starts but failed to convert them. Karun Nair played a vital knock of 44 (27) in the middle-order to keep his side in the hunt.

Sameer Rizvi supported him initially but later took on the leading role, powering the Capitals to 208/4 in 19.3 overs to seal the match. Rizvi finished the match in style with an audacious six over a deep backward square-leg region on the third ball of the final over bowled by Marcus Stoinis.

You can watch DC's winning moment in the video below:

"Finishing in top five was a fair reflection on us"- Faf du Plessis after DC's win vs PBKS in IPL 2025 match in Jaipur

At the post-match presentation, DC stand-in captain Faf du Plessis reviewed his team's performance as they finished the season with a win, which secured their fifth position on the IPL 2025 points table. Reflecting on the disappointing campaign, Du Plessis said:

"We wanted to finish top four, but finishing in top five was a fair reflection on us. (on where did the campaign go wrong for them) It's one of the great mysteries, we tried to answer that question a few times in the dressing room. Confidence, lack of runs, when you are playing well, you get to win the small margins."

"Every game that small window of 5-6 overs in batting and bowling and in a big tournament like that it cost us. IPL is all about young boys and domestic players, Vippy was amazing for us, not only with ball but bat as well, it's rare for a leg-spinner to be an all-rounder. Two or three batters in that lineup, if they keep learning and improving, they can go a long way," Du Plessis added.

What were your favorite moments from this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

