Sanjana Ganesan, wife of Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah, shared a playful photo of her husband on social media, showing him dressed in a 'punishment outfit.' The post comes just days before MI’s match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 11.

Ad

On Thursday, May 8, Sanjana posted an Instagram story featuring Bumrah wearing a Superman-themed costume — a fun tradition in the MI camp, where players who arrive late to team meetings, practice sessions, or bus calls are made to wear the humorous outfit as a light-hearted penalty.

She captioned the story:

“Our superhero, today and every day.”

Sanjana Ganesan posts Jasprit Bumrah in hilarious ‘punishment outfit’ (Image via Instagram-@sanjanaganesan)

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians had a rough start to their IPL 2025 campaign, managing just one win in their first five matches. However, the team made a strong comeback, stringing together six consecutive victories to get their season back on track.

Ad

Trending

The winning streak came to an end in Match 56 of the season against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI posted a total of 155/8 in their 20 overs. In response, GT chased down the revised target under the DLS method, scoring 147/7 in 19 overs to win the match by three wickets in a last-over thriller.

Despite the setback, the five-time IPL champions remain in strong contention for a playoff spot, currently placed fourth on the points table with 14 points from 12 matches.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 13 wickets in the ongoing IPL 2025 season

Jasprit Bumrah was sidelined for the first four matches of IPL 2025 due to a lower back injury sustained during the fifth Test of the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in early January.

Since returning to action, the 31-year-old has been in strong form, picking up 13 wickets in eight matches so far. His standout performance came with figures of 4/22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More