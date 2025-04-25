Shivam Dube perishes for 12 off 9 while trying to take on Jaydev Unadkat in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Jaydev Unadkat claimed the wicket of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Chennai on Friday, April 25. The left-hander fell for 12 off nine balls, trying to clear the long-on boundary, but mistimed the big hit and was caught by Abhishek Sharma in the deep.

Dube's wicket put the CSK innings in further trouble as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. It was a rare failure with the bat for the southpaw, who had scored a fifty in his side's last match against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

CSK lose their way as SRH bowlers strike at regular intervals

Earlier, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to field first at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium. Mohammad Shami gave the visitors the ideal start, removing opener Shaik Rasheed off the very first ball of the innings.

Ayush Mhatre, who was promoted to open the innings with Rasheed, made an impressive 30 off 19 balls but fell to Cummins in the final over of the powerplay. Kamindu Mendis made a significant impact with the ball and the field. In the tenth over of the innings, he removed Ravindra Jadeja for 21 off 17 balls with a ball that kept low and skidded through.

Then, he claimed a stunning catch in the long-off boundary to send the dangerous-looking Dewald Brevis back for 42 off 25 balls to give Harshal Patel his second wicket of the innings.

The Haryana pacer later returned to remove MS Dhoni for six in the 17th over of the innings to pour further misery on the CSK innings.

At the time of writing, CSK were 137/9 in the 19th over of the innings with Harshal Patel claiming his fourth wicket, removing Noor Ahmed for two.

