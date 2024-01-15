"Should have done a sensible thing" - Rohan Gavaskar on Jitesh Sharma's dismissal in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I

Rohan Gavaskar believes that Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma would be disappointed with himself for throwing his wicket away in the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday.

Gavaskar pointed out that with Shivam Dube well set at the crease, there was no need for Jitesh to try and up the ante. Jitesh bagged a two-ball duck, getting out while looking to play an attacking shot.

Speaking about the dismissal, Gavaskar told Cricbuzz:

"Jitesh Sharma will look at what Rinku Singh has done and will be thinking in the dressing room, 'I wish I had done that.'. He'd wish he had gone a run-a-ball, not try to be too aggressive, because Shivam Dube was batting fabulously like a dream. He was going to win you the game; there was no danger of us losing the game."

"So what Jitesh will be looking and kicking himself thinking, 'I should have done a sensible thing here and taken a single,'" he added.

India completed a comfortable six-wicket win over Afghanistan, successfully chasing down the 173-run target in the 16th over itself. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube starred with the bat, scoring 68 and 63*, respectively.

"You would want to look at a few other players" - Rohan Gavaskar feels India should rest Shivam Dube for the third T20I

The third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan will be a dead rubber, given that India have already sealed the series by gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Rohan Gavaskar feels that the Men in Blue should consider resting Shivam Dube for the encounter to give chances to the likes of Sanju Samson and Avesh Khan.

"I think now you have seen enough of him," he continued. "He has put forward his case and I think you would want to look at a few other players. Someone like Avesh Khan, we have not seen him. Kuldeep, again, nailed-on certainty, so you may not want to see Kuldeep play.

"Maybe Sanju Samson comes in. He has not got a game yet. He has not played in a T20I since Ireland. So, it is been a while. Maybe you give him a game to see how he goes. But I think you might see Shivam Dube being rested."

The third and final T20I will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

