"Should share his fees with openers and Pooran" - Fans brutally slam Rishabh Pant for another single-digit score in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant continued his IPL 2025 struggles in the crucial clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 19. The 27-year-old had scored only 128 runs in his previous 11 games at a dismal average of 12.80, entering the ongoing SRH contest.

Ad

However, with LSG off to a sparkling start at 115/1 in the 11th over, Pant promoted himself to No.3 in a quest to return to form. After scratching around for five deliveries, the southpaw offered a return catch to Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga to get dismissed for a six-ball seven.

Acquired for an IPL record ₹27 crore at the 2025 auction, Pant has been a massive letdown throughout the season. The left-hander averages 12.27 after 11 innings with a lone half-century.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X fumed at Rishabh Pant's string of low scores, with one saying:

27 crores govinda govinda. Pant should share his fees with openers and Pooran.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued slamming Pant for his unfathomable failures, with one saying:

"Given the current IPL performance of Rishab Pant, I think it will be difficult for him to find a place in the Indian team. what is surprising is that some big wigs are projecting him as a Captain."

"Rishabh Pant is the most overrated batter in white ball. It's a shame Sanju Samson missed out on a spot in odis for this guy," tweeted a fan.

Ad

"At this point of time Goenka sahab should come forward and say that I'm donating all the Rishabh Pant salary to Ngos/Foundation," a fan said.

Rishabh Pant's LSG hanging by a thread for IPL 2025 Playoff spot

Despite Rishabh Pant's horrific season with the bat, LSG entered the SRH clash with playoff hopes still alive. With 10 points in 11 outings, LSG must win all three remaining matches and have a few other results work in their favor to sneak into the knockout stages.

Ad

However, a defeat in the ongoing encounter against SRH will officially eliminate LSG from playoff contention. The side qualified for the playoffs in their first two seasons in 2022 and 2023 but failed to finish in the top four last season.

While Pant made no impression again, the other LSG batters stepped up to help the side to a formidable total of 205/7 in 20 overs. Both openers, Aiden Markram (61 off 38) and Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39), scored blistering half-centuries, followed by a valuable 26-ball 45 from Nicholas Pooran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More