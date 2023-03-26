Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan is currently not a part of the ODI squad, but some of his comments in a recent interview with Aaj Tak have won the hearts of fans. The southpaw has been replaced by the in-form Shubman Gill in the ODI team, yet Dhawan doesn't have any bad blood about being dropped.
In ICC events, Dhawan has arguably been one of India's best batters and has a great legacy. He has every right to feel disappointed about getting dropped from the team. However, on the show 'Seedhi Baat' on Aaj Tak, the veteran batter accepted that getting replaced by Gill was the right decision. He said:
"I feel the way Shubman is (playing at the moment). Like he was playing two formats and performing well in Tests and T20s. He was playing more matches in the international circuit and I wasn't."
This left the journalist who asked the question and also fans in awe of Shikhar Dhawan's humility. They were taken aback by the straightforwardness of Dhawan's response and also hoped that he would be able to make a comeback to the Indian team. Here are some of their reactions:
Shikhar Dhawan will be hopeful of a successful IPL 2023 season
Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) into the IPL 2023 season and they will bank on his experience to try and win that elusive maiden IPL title. Dhawan has had quite some experience captaining the Indian team and the PBKS management is hopeful that he will be able to bring that experience to crunch moments.
This season will also be important for Dhawan as an individual, given that he may still have an outside chance of making it to India's World Cup 2023 squad. A number of players have benefited from a great IPL season and deep down, Dhawan will know that a prolific season with the bat could see him back into the national scheme of things.
