Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan is currently not a part of the ODI squad, but some of his comments in a recent interview with Aaj Tak have won the hearts of fans. The southpaw has been replaced by the in-form Shubman Gill in the ODI team, yet Dhawan doesn't have any bad blood about being dropped.

In ICC events, Dhawan has arguably been one of India's best batters and has a great legacy. He has every right to feel disappointed about getting dropped from the team. However, on the show 'Seedhi Baat' on Aaj Tak, the veteran batter accepted that getting replaced by Gill was the right decision. He said:

"I feel the way Shubman is (playing at the moment). Like he was playing two formats and performing well in Tests and T20s. He was playing more matches in the international circuit and I wasn't."

This left the journalist who asked the question and also fans in awe of Shikhar Dhawan's humility. They were taken aback by the straightforwardness of Dhawan's response and also hoped that he would be able to make a comeback to the Indian team. Here are some of their reactions:

r ✰ @itzzRashmi Shikhar Dhawan is the nicest cricketer. Doesn't deserve any trolling or hate. Shikhar Dhawan is the nicest cricketer. Doesn't deserve any trolling or hate.

VK || Pri ❤💫 @NoonesFanboy Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Journalist: If you are a chief selector now, whom you will pick: Dhawan or Gill (Source - Aaj Tak)



Dhawan: I will choose Gill, he is playing International cricket now, in good form so I will choose Gill over myself. Journalist: If you are a chief selector now, whom you will pick: Dhawan or Gill (Source - Aaj Tak)Dhawan: I will choose Gill, he is playing International cricket now, in good form so I will choose Gill over myself. If there's one selfless cricketer it's Shikhar Dhawan. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… If there's one selfless cricketer it's Shikhar Dhawan. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Deep | दीप @manianipbks

Jatt Ji for You twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Journalist: If you are a chief selector now, whom you will pick: Dhawan or Gill (Source - Aaj Tak)



Dhawan: I will choose Gill, he is playing International cricket now, in good form so I will choose Gill over myself. Journalist: If you are a chief selector now, whom you will pick: Dhawan or Gill (Source - Aaj Tak)Dhawan: I will choose Gill, he is playing International cricket now, in good form so I will choose Gill over myself. No Insecurity, No Rifts..Jatt Ji for You No Insecurity, No Rifts..Jatt Ji for You ♥️ twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Mohit 🌻 @_Mukhtaliff_ twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Journalist: If you are a chief selector now, whom you will pick: Dhawan or Gill (Source - Aaj Tak)



Dhawan: I will choose Gill, he is playing International cricket now, in good form so I will choose Gill over myself. Journalist: If you are a chief selector now, whom you will pick: Dhawan or Gill (Source - Aaj Tak)Dhawan: I will choose Gill, he is playing International cricket now, in good form so I will choose Gill over myself. This guy is so selfless, respect for him is there always This guy is so selfless, respect for him is there always💜 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Mr Wrong @wrong_huihui

But not like that type of personality Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Journalist: If you are a chief selector now, whom you will pick: Dhawan or Gill (Source - Aaj Tak)



Dhawan: I will choose Gill, he is playing International cricket now, in good form so I will choose Gill over myself. Journalist: If you are a chief selector now, whom you will pick: Dhawan or Gill (Source - Aaj Tak)Dhawan: I will choose Gill, he is playing International cricket now, in good form so I will choose Gill over myself. Anyone can be great CricketerBut not like that type of personality twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Anyone can be great CricketerBut not like that type of personality twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Tushar Rane @tushnemma twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Journalist: If you are a chief selector now, whom you will pick: Dhawan or Gill (Source - Aaj Tak)



Dhawan: I will choose Gill, he is playing International cricket now, in good form so I will choose Gill over myself. Journalist: If you are a chief selector now, whom you will pick: Dhawan or Gill (Source - Aaj Tak)Dhawan: I will choose Gill, he is playing International cricket now, in good form so I will choose Gill over myself. Gabbar for a reason Gabbar for a reason ❤️ twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…

The RAW ni 💥 @Jai_Kalla

Always Gabbar twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Journalist: If you are a chief selector now, whom you will pick: Dhawan or Gill (Source - Aaj Tak)



Dhawan: I will choose Gill, he is playing International cricket now, in good form so I will choose Gill over myself. Journalist: If you are a chief selector now, whom you will pick: Dhawan or Gill (Source - Aaj Tak)Dhawan: I will choose Gill, he is playing International cricket now, in good form so I will choose Gill over myself. Show me a more selfless player than him🥹Always Gabbar Show me a more selfless player than him🥹 Always Gabbar ❤️❤️❤️ twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 twitter.com/Viratkohli1230… Radhe krishna @Viratkohli1230 ‍ Shikar Dhawan On Shubman Gill Shikar Dhawan On Shubman Gill❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/LVN6MoSdb9 Shikhar Dhawan's the definition of a role model. He genuinely epitomizes that term. There will be many players who could end up doing better than him. That's the way of life. But what a secure individual and a winner in life! #CricketTwitter Shikhar Dhawan's the definition of a role model. He genuinely epitomizes that term. There will be many players who could end up doing better than him. That's the way of life. But what a secure individual and a winner in life! #CricketTwitter twitter.com/Viratkohli1230…

Professor ngl राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 @GaurangBhardwa1 Ek hi to Dil hai kitni baar jeetoge Shikhar Dhawan Ek hi to Dil hai kitni baar jeetoge Shikhar Dhawan 😭❤️ https://t.co/VfZ4P3FPZi

Aditya Muley @adityaumuley @CricCrazyJohns Never seen a guy as humble as Dhawan. Some dropped cricketers become salty who aren’t even worth the place in the team, and then there’s Dhawan, who is one of India’s greatest openers. Always smiling he is. Salute. @CricCrazyJohns Never seen a guy as humble as Dhawan. Some dropped cricketers become salty who aren’t even worth the place in the team, and then there’s Dhawan, who is one of India’s greatest openers. Always smiling he is. Salute.

Shikhar Dhawan will be hopeful of a successful IPL 2023 season

Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) into the IPL 2023 season and they will bank on his experience to try and win that elusive maiden IPL title. Dhawan has had quite some experience captaining the Indian team and the PBKS management is hopeful that he will be able to bring that experience to crunch moments.

This season will also be important for Dhawan as an individual, given that he may still have an outside chance of making it to India's World Cup 2023 squad. A number of players have benefited from a great IPL season and deep down, Dhawan will know that a prolific season with the bat could see him back into the national scheme of things.

Poll : 0 votes