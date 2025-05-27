Shubman Gill spotted with sister at Chandigarh airport ahead of IPL 2025 playoffs [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill arrived in Chandigarh on Monday, May 26, ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. The opening batter was seen with his sister Shahneel Gill at the airport.

GT have completed their league stage with 18 points from 14 games. They are currently placed second in the points table. The video of Shahneel and Shubman chatting at the Chandigarh airport was shared by the Instagram account 'Instant Bollywood.'

You can watch the clip below:

Trending

Shahneel has often been seen cheering on her brother's team from the stands this year.

Shubman Gill has been in fantastic form in IPL 2025. He is currently the second-highest run-getter of the season, chalking up 649 runs across 14 innings at an average of 54.08 and a strike rate of 156.38. The right-handed batter has struck six half-centuries to his name so far.

Shubman Gill and Co. still not assured of a top-two finish in IPL 2025

While GT have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs and are placed second in the points table, there are still chances of them not finishing in the top two. Their fate depends on the result of the final league fixture of the season between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The two sides are set to lock horns at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Tuesday, May 27. RCB have 17 points to their name and a win against LSG will take their tally to 19.

In that case, RCB will join Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the top two. However, if LSG trump RCB, the Shubman Gill-led side will continue holding on to their second spot.

The IPL 2025 playoffs are set to kick off on Thursday, May 29. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are scheduled to be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, while the Qualifier 2 and the final will be hosted by Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

