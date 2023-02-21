"Sir Ravindra Jadeja will prove to be a great support to MS Dhoni" - Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2023

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Suresh Raina feels an in-form Ravindra Jadeja will prove crucial to MS Dhoni and Co. in the upcoming season of the IPL.

Raina shed light on Jadeja's incredible form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has seen the latter win two Player-of-the-Match awards already. He feels the all-rounder has worked really hard on his fitness and looks like a completely different player to what he was before the knee surgery.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of the JioCinema CricStream showcase, here's what Suresh Raina had to say about the support that Ravindra Jadeja could give CSK skipper MS Dhoni:

"Sir Jadeja has done really well with both bat and ball of late and he will prove to be a great support to Dhoni. He has gone through a great rehab as he is looking really strong and physically fit. When he goes there (Chepauk), fans will cheer for him as well as for Dhoni."

Raina also shared his thoughts on other players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will be playing his first game at Chepauk. He said:

"Ruturaj will play his first game at the Chepauk. He is a great player and will definitely do well. MS Dhoni will also be keen to go back to Chepauk and interact with all the 'Whistle Podu' and 'Yellove' fans. It will be very exciting and I hope we will start with a win there."

Suresh Raina on CSK being reunited with Chepauk fans

Suresh Raina has been one of Chennai's loyal sons and has entertained the Chepauk crowd with some of his incredible knocks over the years. He is excited to see other players in the current CSK squad receive the same love and support from passionate fans.

With CSK playing in Chennai for the first time since 2019, here's what Raina stated:

"I am very happy that we are back playing in front of our fans after four long years. We won a trophy in Dubai in those four years and the fans would be proud that we achieved that while we were away from our home."

Chennai will look to dominate all their home games and set a platform from there to go all the way and win that elusive fifth IPL title.

