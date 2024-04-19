"Sound levels hit 95" - Quinton de Kock's wife shares smartwatch photo as MS Dhoni walks out to bat in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 game

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India captain MS Dhoni always receive a hero's welcome wherever he plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It was no difference on Friday (April 19). Fans greeted him with a thunderous roar as he walked out to bat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The legendary batter too didn't disappoint his fans as he came out to bat in the 19th over and continued his sublime form in IPL. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 28 runs off nine balls at a strike rate of 311.11. His knock included two sixes and three boundaries, helping CSK put up a fighting total.

Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha shared a screenshot of her smartwatch when Dhoni walked out to the middle. She captioned her Instagram story:

"When MS Dhoni comes out to bat."

The sound range was enough to cause temporary as well as permanent hearing loss:

"Loud environment - sound levels hit 95 decibels. Just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss. Repeat long-term."

Sasha de Kock's latest Instagram story.

Dhoni has been in sublime touch this year. The 42-year-old recently slammed 20 runs off four balls against Mumbai Indians and coincidentally his team by the same margin.

The right-hander also smacked an unbeaten 37 off 16 against Delhi Capitals. Interestingly, he is yet to be dismissed this season.

MS Dhoni's heroics in vain as LSG beat CSK by 8 wickets in IPL 2024

MS Dhoni's late flourish went in vain as LSG beat CSK by eight wickets in the IPL on Friday.

Asked to bat first, CSK posted 176/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 57 off 40 balls in an innings comprising one six and five boundaries. Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali chipped in with 36 (24) and 30 (20), respectively.

Krunal Pandya was the top wicket-taker for LSG, returning with figures of 2/16. Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, and Marcus Stoinis scalped one apiece.

In response, LSG got off to a bright start as KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock shared a 134-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rahul hit 82 off 53 with the help of three maximums and nine fours. De Kock smashed 54 off 43, including one six and five boundaries.

Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis stayed unbeaten on 23 (12) and 8 (7), respectively, to take the team past the finish line. Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman scalped one wicket apiece for the Super Kings.

The two teams will next lock horns at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 23.

