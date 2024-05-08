SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 57 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. SRH are fourth in the points table, with 12 points from 11 matches. LSG also have 12 points from 11 games, but are sixth on the basis of their net run rate.

In their previous match, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a seven-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, SRH put up a below-par 173-8 on the board. They failed to defend the score as Suryakumar Yadav clobbered a brilliant hundred.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, KKR put up 235-6 as Sunil Narine smashed 81 off 39 balls. In the chase, Lucknow were bowled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

Significantly, LSG have a 3-0 win-loss record against SRH in the IPL. They would be keen to maintain their unbeaten streak in a clash that could be extremely crucial keeping playoffs qualification in mind.

Today's SRH vs LSG toss result

LSG have won the toss and have opted to bat first. KL Rahul said:

“The couple of games that have been played on this strip have been high-scoring games, so we want to bat first.”

For Lucknow, Quinton de Kock is back, while Mohsin Khan is out due to a niggle. For Hyderabad, Sanvir Singh comes in for Mayank Agarwal, while Vijayakanth Viyaskanth makes his debut, replacing Marco Jansen.

SRH vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Hyderabad subs: Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Lucknow subs: Ashton Turner, Yudhvir Singh, M Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Devdutt Padikkal

Today's SRH vs LSG pitch report

The match is being played on pitch number 2 where 277 was scored. According to Matthew Hayden, the surface feels like walking into a clay oven. The pitch is extremely hard and really dry with tiny little cracks, he adds. Hayden reckons it would be a 200-plus wicket and does not expect a lot of dew.

Today's SRH vs LSG match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Quinton de Kock, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph

SRH vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Yeshwant Barde

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

