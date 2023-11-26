"Starc Homecoming"- Fans react as RCB release Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga before IPL 2024 Auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have released some big names from their bowling unit ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. The three-time runners-up have released Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Indian death overs specialist Harshal Patel.

While fans expected RCB to release Harshal Patel because of his expensive economy rate and high price tag, the decision to release Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga has left fans scratching their heads.

Hazlewood is among the best white-ball bowlers in the world, while Hasaranga recently won the Best Batter and Best Bowler award in the Lanka Premier League.

Fans felt that RCB have boosted their auction purse so that they can rope in match-winners like Mitchell Starc and Travis Head at the IPL 2024 Auction.

Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss first half of IPL 2024 due to personal reasons

IPL 2024 is still a long time away, but it looks like Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood might miss the first half of the tournament. Hazlewood is expecting the birth of his child in the month of March. Hence, he may not participate in the first few matches of 2024 IPL.

Also, with the T20 World Cup scheduled immediately after the IPL, the Australian fast bowler may even consider skipping the entire tournament to stay fresh for the mega event, which will be hosted in the USA and the West Indies.

Nevertheless, RCB have the luxury of spending ₹40.75 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction. They have the highest purse value remaining among all teams ahead of the auction.

Several top-quality bowlers will be available in the auction pool. The auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai. It will be interesting to see which players join the Bangalore-based franchise at the mini auction next month.