"Still forgave me" - MI pacer posts hilarious wish for his wife's birthday [Watch]

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar marked his wife Jaya Bhardwaj’s 33rd birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram on Friday, September 5. He shared a video montage featuring some of their memorable moments together and humorously admitted that he had forgotten her birthday, adding that Jaya still forgave him.Deepak captioned the post:“Happy birthday love 😘 @jayab05 . I would like to tell everybody that how understand and loving my wife is as I forgot here birthday 🫣 but still forgave me as she understood this can happen after 90 overs of fielding 😅 Next time I will remember @jayab05.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 33-year-old is currently representing Central Zone in the second semifinal of the 2025 Duleep Trophy against West Zone. Batting first, West Zone posted 438 runs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the charge with a brilliant 184 off 206 deliveries. Deepak bowled 14 overs and returned figures of 1/52.In reply, Central Zone reached 229/2 at stumps on Day 2 after 67 overs, trailing by 209 runs. Shubham Sharma (60) and skipper Rajat Patidar (47) were unbeaten at the crease.Deepak Chahar endured a below-par IPL 2025 campaign for MIMumbai Indians secured Deepak Chahar for INR 9.25 crore at the 2025 mega auction. Chahar featured in 14 matches, taking 11 wickets at an average of 34.18, with a strike rate of 22.3, an economy rate of 9.17, and best figures of 2/12. He missed the playoff games due to injury.Meanwhile, Mumbai’s campaign ended with a defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2, prolonging their wait for a final appearance since the 2020 edition.Overall, the seamer has played 95 IPL matches, taking 88 wickets at an average of 29.51, with a strike rate of 21.7 and an economy of 8.13. His best bowling figures stand at 4/13.