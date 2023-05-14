"Such players also help the team bring out their best"- Tom Moody on Virat Kohli's influence on RCB

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody believes Virat Kohli has the personality and the passion to get the best out of his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates as they are in a tricky situation.

It is evident that RCB have to win all their remaining games to give themselves a chance to make it to the IPL 2023 playoffs. Moody feels that in such scenarios, players like Kohli who wear their heart on their sleeves are crucial to be around the team. Be it in the field or with the bat, Kohli has led by example and that's massive for RCB.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Tom Moody had to say about Virat Kohli:

"Virat Kohli is a very emotional and competitive player. It has been the case with several other greats of the game for it is their passion which drives them. Virat is one of those players, and such players also help the team bring out their best."

Mohammed Siraj praised Virat Kohli for his commitment to fitness

Virat Kohli's RCB teammate Mohammed Siraj lauded the former captain for the discipline that he follows in his life, irrespective of how the game has gone for him. On the show 'Breakfast with Champions', Siraj opened up on how hungry Kohli is to just keep on raising the bar by following a fitness regime like no other.

Here's what Siraj stated:

"Virat bhaiya maximum by 11 pm is off to bed. Whether he scores a hundred or zero, he will follow a set routine, and will meet you at breakfast and then in the gym. The fitness standards he has set has been just next level. He is not getting relaxed even after achieving so much. He is still hungry and wants to get better. Hats off."

Although Kohli was dismissed cheaply against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, his body language and passion will definitely prove to be a massive factor in RCB's victory.

Poll : 0 votes