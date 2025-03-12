Suresh Raina sings 'Channa Mereya' during Rishabh Pant's sister's Sangeet function [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was one of the star personalities at Rishabh Pant's sister's Sangeet function held on Wednesday, March 12, in Mussoorie. Raina and Pant sang the famous Bollywood song "Channa Mereya" on the special occasion.

Team India coach Gautam Gambhir and ex-skipper MS Dhoni also attended Pant's sister's marriage festivities. Raina, who sang during the IPL awards in 2010, was also seen grooving with Dhoni and his wife.

Pant got a grand welcoming as he flew straight to his sister's wedding from Dubai, where India won their third Champions Trophy title on Sunday.

The 27-year-old was unfortunate not to play a game in the eight-team tournament. With KL Rahul proving his worth as a batter, especially in the semi-final against Australia and the final against New Zealand, the management decided to stick with him behind the stumps.

Rishabh Pant set to lead the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant with Sanjiv Goenka (M) and Zaheer Khan (L). (Credits: LSG X)

Rishabh Pant will captain the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history as he fetched ₹27 crore from the franchise during the auction held in Saudi Arabia in November 2024. Delhi Capitals, for whom the southpaw had been playing since his IPL career began, released him ahead of the auction.

The 27-year-old made his comeback to top-level cricket in IPL 2024 after recovering from a near-fatal accident that took place in December 2022. He had a strong season with the bat last year, aggregating 446 runs in 13 matches at 40.55 alongside a strike rate of 155.40. As captain, the youngster has 23 wins in 44 matches under his belt.

The Super Giants will open their 2025 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on Monday, March 24, in Visakhapatnam.

