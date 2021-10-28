T20 World Cup 2021: "Tu chal main aaya" - Aakash Chopra says Bangladesh's shot selection was 'deplorable' against England

Aakash Chopra has lambasted the Bangladesh batters for their poor shot selection in their T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against England.

Bangladesh posted a below-par score of 124/9 in their Super 12 Group 1 match against England yesterday. The Eoin Morgan-led side easily chased down the target with eight wickets in hand and almost six overs to spare.

While reviewing the England-Bangladesh encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra questioned the Asian side's batting approach. He quipped:

"You started well, scored ten runs in the first over as well, but the shot selection after that, it is deplorable at some level. When Liton Das was playing well down the ground, he played a sweep to the long side - it was a 90m boundary and he tried to hit a six. Mohammad Naim also walks back off the very next ball. Tu chal main aaya and after that, the procession of wickets does not stop at all."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Bangladesh were found wanting even against spin bowling. Chopra elaborated:

"You are not able to play spin, if you are not able to play Moeen Ali, Rashid and Liam Livingstone on a pitch at Abu Dhabi, then it is not going to happen. You have to get out to fast bowling in any case and that happened, Tymal Mills came and got you out, Chris Woakes bowled well."

Moeen Ali snared both Liton Das and Mohammad Naim in his second over to put Bangladesh behind the eight ball. Liam Livingstone later dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah when the duo was looking to push the accelerator pedal.

"Bangladesh don't have any confidence in their batting" - Aakash Chopra

Bangladesh have preferred to set a target in the T20 World Cup 2021

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Bangladesh might have taken an incorrect decision at the toss due to their batting woes. He explained:

"I don't think you [Bangladesh] should have batted first, you could have chased. But they don't have any confidence in their batting. You had batted first against Oman as well although you knew that the ball is going to get wet because you could not chase against Scotland once. But you had made 171 in the last match and allowed it to be chased on the Sharjah ground. Bangladesh is slightly struggling at the moment."

The 44-year-old concluded by predicting a bleak future for Bangladesh in the tournament. Chopra said:

"You [Bangladesh] lost to Scotland, you qualified after beating Oman and Papua New Guinea. You have already lost to Sri Lanka on a Dhaka-like pitch. You have lost on this pitch to England. If you are going to consistently lose matches like this, you can't even be a giant slayer, forget about going to the semi-finals."

Bangladesh will have to necessarily win their remaining three Super 12 matches to stand any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. A lot of other results will also have to go in their favor for them to make the grade.

